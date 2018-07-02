Dakota Posts takes on cherry picked votes

Posted on by 3 Comments ↓

From Dakota Posts on Facebook:

3 Replies to “Dakota Posts takes on cherry picked votes”

  2. Anonymous

    If I’m reading this correctly, they’re spot on with trying to ‘sell’ CFL’s scorecard when the top scoring legislator is the author. Simply amazing. Guess I’ll have to follow this Dakota Posts group.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.