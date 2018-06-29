Dakota Posts takes on Lora Hubbel’s continued party switching

This AM, Dakota Posts is taking on Lora Hubbel who has just left the Republican Party for the second or third time now. It hasn’t gone unnoticed by others as well.

Is this the same person who criticized me for becoming a Republican 20 years ago? How many different political parties has she been a member of in the last 2 years? — Dan Lederman (@danlederman) June 25, 2018

I would just point out to the Constitution party (led by Lori Stacey, the Robot Bee lady) where Lora has landed…. WE DON’T WANT HER BACK. YOU HAVE TO KEEP HER THIS TIME. NO GIVEBACKS!

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...