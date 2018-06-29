Dakota Posts takes on Lora Hubbel’s continued party switching

This AM, Dakota Posts is taking on Lora Hubbel who has just left the Republican Party for the second or third time now. It hasn’t gone unnoticed by others as well.
Is this the same person who criticized me for becoming a Republican 20 years ago? How many different political parties has she been a member of in the last 2 years?
— Dan Lederman (@danlederman) June 25, 2018
I would just point out to the Constitution party (led by Lori Stacey, the Robot Bee lady) where Lora has landed…. WE DON’T WANT HER BACK. YOU HAVE TO KEEP HER THIS TIME. NO GIVEBACKS!
That is a very Democrat thing to say
Who is Dakota Posts?
They have really kind of gone after Tapio, stace and hubbell.
Anybody who is a Conservative they will go after.
Is dakota posts affiliated with dakota war college?
Fess up Pat.
Mr. Lederman must not understand that the Constitution Party is conservative, whereas the Democratic Party is liberal. To equate the two in order to attack a conservative is illogical.
Lederman is chair of Republican party…. so we should be saying the best about the Republicans and the worst about all other party
Have you checked the Constitution party platform. Probably not wise to attack a Conservative party and their candidates.
Hope Fitz runs!
Now now guys….clean it up…what would Trump do???? A bit cheeky and totally unnecessary and unbecoming for GOP. Chair????