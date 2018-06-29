Dakota Posts takes on Lora Hubbel’s continued party switching

This AM, Dakota Posts is taking on Lora Hubbel who has just left the Republican Party for the second or third time now. It hasn’t gone unnoticed by others as well.

I would just point out to the Constitution party (led by Lori Stacey, the Robot Bee lady) where Lora has landed….  WE DON’T WANT HER BACK. YOU  HAVE TO KEEP HER THIS TIME. NO GIVEBACKS!

11 Replies to “Dakota Posts takes on Lora Hubbel’s continued party switching”

  4. Steve Sibson

    Mr. Lederman must not understand that the Constitution Party is conservative, whereas the Democratic Party is liberal. To equate the two in order to attack a conservative is illogical.

    1. Anonymous

      Lederman is chair of Republican party…. so we should be saying the best about the Republicans and the worst about all other party

      1. Tara Volesky

        Have you checked the Constitution party platform. Probably not wise to attack a Conservative party and their candidates.

  6. Chplraj

    Now now guys….clean it up…what would Trump do???? A bit cheeky and totally unnecessary and unbecoming for GOP. Chair????

