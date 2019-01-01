Dakota Posts takes on Sioux Falls City Councilor Theresa Stehly Posted on January 1, 2019 by Pat Powers — 6 Comments ↓ From facebook: Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
She does seem to need to seek constant attention.
psst city government is not that exciting…
Funny who does these?
This actually is not funny to many who are on fixed income or about to be and do not live in S.E. Sioux Falls. If Teresa were a man, would the cartoon have been posted. She works harder than any public servant in the city (other than the hourly road crews and physical laborers)
I don’t know anyone man or woman that whines as much as she does….
Hold it Stace Nelson is in that group…my bad
I don’t know guys but from my seat out here on the prairie it sure looks like Ms. Stehly is holding the elected officials and bureaucrats of Sioux feet to the fire which is a good thing. And having known her for over 35 years her needing a place up on the Mantle not at all characteristic.
No, it is true that only Mr. Nelson whines more than Ms. Stehly. This has been proven by several scorecards.