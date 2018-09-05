Dale Bartscher named as Executive Director for South Dakota Right to Life

September 5, 2018 – For Immediate Release

The Board of Directors of South Dakota Right to Life (SDRTL) are pleased to announce the election of Dale Bartscher as their Executive Director. A native of Mitchell, South Dakota, Mr. Bartscher is known and respected throughout the state and beyond as a tireless and visionary leader, and a passionate advocate for biblical influence in the public square. Mr. Bartscher will assume the role of SDRTL’s Executive Director on September 16.

“We’re grateful and excited to have Dale take the helm. He brings a wealth of leadership and lobbying experience to help Right to Life further our work of saving lives,” Fred Deutsch, SDRTL’s Board President, noted.

A graduate of Dakota Bible College and Cincinnati Christian Seminary, Mr. Bartscher served for many years as a pastor in Minnesota and South Dakota. After some eleven years as a Senior Pastor in Rapid City, he served three years as West River Director for the South Dakota Family Policy Council. In 2010, he was named founding Executive Director of the Family Heritage Alliance, which grew into one of the state’s most effective Christian public policy organizations.

For the last year, Mr. Bartscher has served South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley as State Political Director of his gubernatorial campaign. On working with Dale, Mr. Jackley commented, “I witnessed first-hand his honesty, dedication, and ability to address complex challenges.” “Working with Dale,” he went on to say, “has always inspired me to work harder and to be a better person.”

Dale is married to Jan, his wife of 42 years. They have two daughters, a son-in-law and two amazing grandchildren of whom they are very proud.

South Dakota Right to Life is a non-profit public service organization. SDRTL’s primary purpose is to educate through the presentation of detailed and factual information about fetal development, abortion, alternatives to abortion, infanticide, euthanasia, assisted suicide and related issues, upon which individuals and the general public may make informed decisions.

For more information on South Dakota Right to Life, visit www.sdrighttolife.org

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...