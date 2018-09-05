Dale Bartscher named as Executive Director for South Dakota Right to Life

September 5, 2018 – For Immediate Release
The Board of Directors of South Dakota Right to Life (SDRTL) are pleased to announce the election of Dale Bartscher as their Executive Director. A native of Mitchell, South Dakota, Mr. Bartscher is known and respected throughout the state and beyond as a tireless and visionary leader, and a passionate advocate for biblical influence in the public square. Mr. Bartscher will assume the role of SDRTL’s Executive Director on September 16.
“We’re grateful and excited to have Dale take the helm. He brings a wealth of leadership and lobbying experience to help Right to Life further our work of saving lives,” Fred Deutsch, SDRTL’s Board President, noted.
A graduate of Dakota Bible College and Cincinnati Christian Seminary, Mr. Bartscher served for many years as a pastor in Minnesota and South Dakota. After some eleven years as a Senior Pastor in Rapid City, he served three years as West River Director for the South Dakota Family Policy Council. In 2010, he was named founding Executive Director of the Family Heritage Alliance, which grew into one of the state’s most effective Christian public policy organizations.
For the last year, Mr. Bartscher has served South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley as State Political Director of his gubernatorial campaign. On working with Dale, Mr. Jackley commented, “I witnessed first-hand his honesty, dedication, and ability to address complex challenges.” “Working with Dale,” he went on to say, “has always inspired me to work harder and to be a better person.”
Dale is married to Jan, his wife of 42 years. They have two daughters, a son-in-law and two amazing grandchildren of whom they are very proud.
South Dakota Right to Life is a non-profit public service organization. SDRTL’s primary purpose is to educate through the presentation of detailed and factual information about fetal development, abortion, alternatives to abortion, infanticide, euthanasia, assisted suicide and related issues, upon which individuals and the general public may make informed decisions.
For more information on South Dakota Right to Life, visit www.sdrighttolife.org
Dale is a force to be reckoned with. Great man. He will be excellent!
Congrats on a great hire RTL!
Congratulations and my personal best wishes to you, Dale. SDRTL has chosen well. Your skills, experience and energies will be a significant asset to the Right to Life cause. I look forward to working with you and the entire SDRTL staff on this most important life issue.
Don’t expect Dale to return the compliment, Ed. He’s done everything he can to harm Family Heritage Alliance. The man is petty, self-agrandizing, and vindictive.
Oi. No need for personal attacks. If you have a bone to pick with Dale, take it up with him. (and don’t remain anonymous then too)
What is SDRTL’s position on the death penalty? I’m honestly curious because their last paragraph says “fetal development, abortion, alternatives to abortion, infanticide, euthanasia, assisted suicide and related issues”. Is the death penalty one of those related issues?
Taking of an innocent life via abortion is completely different than the death penalty which punishes only those who have committed the most vile of crimes.
Oh I completely agree that it is different and I commend SDRTL’s efforts on abortion. But I am honestly just curious if they weigh-in on the death penalty or don’t take a position. It won’t change my opinion of them.
Terrible pick. South Dakota needs new blood and new ideas- the same old recycled people from losing campaigns.
When is the last time someone under the age of say 50 was appointed to something of consequence?
Didn’t Jackley also lose to the person Dale will have to lobby and pander to? Such an interesting pick… someone who’s openly critiqued the potential incoming governor.
I would agree that having worked for Jackley will be problematic for Dale to lobby Noem. Good thing she’s already pro-life.
Governor Noem will have no problem working with Dale. I know supporters hold grudges but candidates don’t or they don’t get passed primaries.
Wow- i don’t know where you’ve been since June- but we’re past the primary. And Dale can be easily locked out by staff after the general.
Which should rightly be done-
It will be interesting to see how he handles the inevitable initiative or referendum to reinstate abortion after Roe is reversed.
4:31:
I must have not been clear. I’ll say it different.
Governor Noem will have no problem working with Dale. I know supporters hold grudges but candidates don’t. Candidates who hold grudges after primaries don’t win general elections.
Further, I have seen no evidence of Noem holding a grudge against anyone. If she is holding a grudge and it is pervasive, there will be no Governor Noem. Finally, if Governor Noem were to lock out natural allies, she will find it hard to govern and will ultimately be ineffective.
Dale is a great choice because he is committed to the cause of SDRTL, he is a solid man who has represented very competently all he has represented in the past, and he is competent and experienced with regard to both the Executive & Legislative branch.