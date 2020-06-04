Dan Ahlers 2020 Pre-Primary Report: $8k raised. $810.57 spent. $43k cash on hand. Is he not doing anything?

From the Federal Elections Commission:

Dan Ahlers Pre-primary 2020 by Pat Powers on Scribd

For running a US Senate race, Dan Ahlers’ campaign has all the makings on a healthy state legislative campaign. But US Senate? No way.

In the period of April 1 to May 13, in the run up to where the real campaign begins for him, Ahlers raised $7897.71. He spent $810.57, leaving him $43,076.42.

… Does he not have any employees anymore? Federal employee Aaron Matson seems to have disappeared from his campaign finance reporting. In fact, it looks like he’s paying for ActBlue fees, gas and constant contact, and little else.

It’s understandable that he wants to save what little coin he has, but to ramp up an operation to the level of a US Senate race, a person has to get off the ground and build an infrastructure adequate to support the effort. Ahlers seems to be doing nothing.

A trend I suspect will continue through November.