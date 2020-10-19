Dan Ahlers 3q FEC Report: 139K Raised, 109k spent, 79k cash on hand.

Ahlers FEC by Pat Powers on Scribd

Democrat US Senate candidate Dan Ahlers didn’t have as frightfully an awful FEC Report as I was expecting. $139,028 raised, $109,111 spent, and $79,473 cash on hand.

BUT.

The big but in this, is that if he wanted to compete at the US Senate level, he should have been raising $139k a quarter starting 18 months ago. In fact, I think this is the first quarter he broke 30K.

As such, US Senator Mike Rounds’ lead is so insurmountable, a relatively respectful quarter is meaningless. So, you can stick a fork in Dan to be sure, but I suspect that tater is done.