WOW. Here’s a major bomb dropping about the new Democrat Party Chair Jennifer Slaight-Hansen.
In a story breaking on the Dakota Scout, after barely lasting 60 days, South Dakota Democrat Party Executive Director Dan Ahlers has apparently resigned, citing that the SDDP is hostile work environment, and that Democrat Party Chair Jennifer Slaight-Hansen is not very nice to her colleagues:
And his decision to step down from the position stems from what he said was mismanagement of the party by South Dakota Democratic Party Chairwoman Jennifer Slaight-Hansen, including allegations of a hostile work environment and violating campaign finance and party bylaws.
“When I try to advise the chair on these matters, she becomes angry and reminds me that I work for her,” Ahlers wrote in an email Friday to the party’s State Central Committee members informing them of his resignation.
and..
Ahlers alleges that Slaight-Hansen, elected chair of the party in February, uses “demeaning and foul language” when dealing with party staff.
Do you think it’s because Dan Ahlers was a middle-aged white man? Just asking.
4 thoughts on “Dan Ahlers quits SDDP job, accuses Chair Jennifer Slaight-Hansen of hostile work environment, violating FEC rules”
Dan seemed like a reasonably good hire for them, so I guess it’s no surprise that they quickly ran him out.
I love a good Jenny story….wow…what a dumpster fire!
The SDDP logo should be a picture of a circular firing squad.
there’s nothing more universal and bipartisan than having a bad boss. or being a jerk employee since i don’t know all the facts.