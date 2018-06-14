Dan Kaiser distances himself from Nelson promoting him for Lt. Posted on June 14, 2018 by Pat Powers — 7 Comments ↓ We’re hearing from the horse’s mouth this AM as Dan Kaiser is disavowing himself from the Stace Nelson led movement to have delegates install him as Lt. Governor. (Maybe next time Stace should ask the guy he’s trying to nominate.) FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Smart move Dan…get ahead of this before you get run over with Nelson’s antics.
Nelson fails again….
I think Nelson has some sort of personality defect.
As of this morning, the Draft Dan facebook page had only 65 “likes”. I get that many likes telling people I’m spending a blizzard in my boxers watching sports eating doritos and drinking beer.
Depends…original Doritos or Cool Ranch? And what kind of beer? I will not waste a “Like” without having all the important details…I mean, a person can’t just go handing out “Likes” all willy nilly!
Has to be good German beer to get a like from me.
Dorito Spicy Nacho to be dipped into their nacho cheese which the jar is warmed in boiling water and then kept in a bowl with warm water.
Original Doritos to be dipped in Jacky’s salsa which I spice up with Frank’s Cayenne Sauce.
My first beer is a Stella but subsequent are Bud. Need to move to a less filling beer.
Want my brand of Boxers?
no, we can safely draw the line of information gathering at boxer brands…I would be willing to surrender a “Like” to this menu…