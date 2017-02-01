Dan Lederman and Linda Rausch announce for SDGOP Chair and Vice Chair

From my mailbox, former State Senator/Asst Majority Leader Dan Lederman and Meade County Commissioner Linda Rausch have announced their candidacy for Chair and Vice Chair of the South Dakota Republican Party:
Dear fellow Central Committee Member,
If you haven’t heard, for the last three weeks, we’ve been talking to Republicans across South Dakota about the need for the party’s next leadership team to represent the breadth and diversity that is the SDGOP. With that, we are excited to be candidates for the offices of Chair and Vice Chair for the South Dakota Republican Party.
Most of the Central Committee knows us but here is a short introduction for friends we haven’t made yet:
Dan Lederman – Candidate for Chair
- 12 years as the Union County GOP Chairman
- Served as Union County Commissioner
- Part owner of bail bond company operating across the Midwest
- Served in the State House and State Senate as Assistant Majority Leader
Linda Rausch – Candidate for Vice Chair
- 26-year career as Global Construction Manager for a Fortune 500 company
- Past President of the Black Hills Association of Realtors
- State Director for South Dakota Association of Realtors and State Government Director
- Life-long agriculture affiliation, with family farms in Potter and Sully counties
- Served as Meade County Republican Chair and Committeewoman
- Meade County Commissioner since January 2011
We are not writing to ask you to be FOR us. We are writing to ask you to be WITH us.
Together, as a unified party, we hope to:
- Grow the number of active county parties and build on the current county GOP groups
- Diversify our fundraising efforts to find new sources of revenue and fundraising activities
- Provide more training and resources for county parties to recruit and develop candidates
- Expand the use of social media to engage the public and organize grassroots
- Meet head-on the ballot measures and challenges pushed by Democrats and out-of-state groups
Our bylaws are clear that the county central committee elects the Executive Board and we hope you join us as we exercise that right to vote on February 11th at 1 pm at the Pierre Chamber of Commerce, located at 800 W. Dakota Avenue.
Thank you for your consideration of our candidacy. Looking forward to seeing you in Pierre!
Sincerely,
Dan Lederman Linda Rausch
Union County Chairman Meade County Committeewoman
P.S. We would like to hear your ideas on how to make the South Dakota GOP better. Please call us anytime!
Dan’s cell (605) 610-1479 Linda’s cell (605) 391-2136
Here we go. We’ve got a race on our hands.
How does leaderman have time to do this? Didn’t he quit the legislature because he needed to spend more time with the family? This position is unpaid and thankless. Unless he sees it as a launching point for something bigger.
Wow. Jerk statement.
Dusty Johnson quit as Chief of Staff to spend more time with his family. Now they are both running for positions again. Good for them. Serve SD.
That’s not a jerk statement, it’s a reasonable question. I hope Dan takes the time to answer it. His reason for leaving the Legislature was because it took him away from his family. Why is the Chair position different? I don’t say that as a criticism, he may very well have good answer to that question.
I think it is also reasonable to ask Pam why she all of a sudden changed her mind on running again. Both candidates should be able to answer reasonable questions about their candidacies.
The party currently holds both Senate seats, the House seat, and the Governor’s office. It is at or near record number of state legislative seats. Further, the near record state legislative majority has been maintained for several years, something that is just as difficult as achieving the majority.
Pam Roberts is doing an excellent job as Chair, and raises tons of money. Why on earth is a change in leadership needed?
Because no one in the SD GOP returns phone calls to central committee members anymore.
Lederman would win this if it was a fair race without endorsements. He’s the better leader.
Daugaard, Rounds, Noem and Thune made it harder for central committee leaders to vote impartially.
Why be involved if you are just rubber stamps.