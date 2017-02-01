Dan Lederman and Linda Rausch announce for SDGOP Chair and Vice Chair

From my mailbox, former State Senator/Asst Majority Leader Dan Lederman and Meade County Commissioner Linda Rausch have announced their candidacy for Chair and Vice Chair of the South Dakota Republican Party:

Dear fellow Central Committee Member,

If you haven’t heard, for the last three weeks, we’ve been talking to Republicans across South Dakota about the need for the party’s next leadership team to represent the breadth and diversity that is the SDGOP. With that, we are excited to be candidates for the offices of Chair and Vice Chair for the South Dakota Republican Party.

Most of the Central Committee knows us but here is a short introduction for friends we haven’t made yet:

Dan Lederman – Candidate for Chair

12 years as the Union County GOP Chairman

Served as Union County Commissioner

Part owner of bail bond company operating across the Midwest

Served in the State House and State Senate as Assistant Majority Leader

Linda Rausch – Candidate for Vice Chair

26-year career as Global Construction Manager for a Fortune 500 company

Past President of the Black Hills Association of Realtors

State Director for South Dakota Association of Realtors and State Government Director

Life-long agriculture affiliation, with family farms in Potter and Sully counties

Served as Meade County Republican Chair and Committeewoman

Meade County Commissioner since January 2011

We are not writing to ask you to be FOR us. We are writing to ask you to be WITH us.

Together, as a unified party, we hope to:

Grow the number of active county parties and build on the current county GOP groups

Diversify our fundraising efforts to find new sources of revenue and fundraising activities

Provide more training and resources for county parties to recruit and develop candidates

Expand the use of social media to engage the public and organize grassroots

Meet head-on the ballot measures and challenges pushed by Democrats and out-of-state groups

Our bylaws are clear that the county central committee elects the Executive Board and we hope you join us as we exercise that right to vote on February 11th at 1 pm at the Pierre Chamber of Commerce, located at 800 W. Dakota Avenue.

Thank you for your consideration of our candidacy. Looking forward to seeing you in Pierre!

Sincerely,

Dan Lederman Linda Rausch

Union County Chairman Meade County Committeewoman

P.S. We would like to hear your ideas on how to make the South Dakota GOP better. Please call us anytime!

Dan’s cell (605) 610-1479 Linda’s cell (605) 391-2136

