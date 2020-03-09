Daniel Haggar for Minnehaha Co. States Attorney hosting event this week in Sioux Falls

From Facebook, Minnehaha County States Attorney Candidate Daniel Haggar is hosting a campaign fundraiser in Sioux Falls at the Remedy Brewing Company on Thursday night from 5-7pm, with a few familiar names as hosts:

