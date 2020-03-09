Daniel Haggar for Minnehaha Co. States Attorney hosting event this week in Sioux Falls Posted on March 9, 2020 by Pat Powers — 2 Comments ↓ From Facebook, Minnehaha County States Attorney Candidate Daniel Haggar is hosting a campaign fundraiser in Sioux Falls at the Remedy Brewing Company on Thursday night from 5-7pm, with a few familiar names as hosts: Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
Looks to be a stellar event, with great hosts. Added to my calendar.
I had Remedy’s Queen Bee beer at the Sky Force game this weekend: Mmmmmmm Mmmmmmmm, good!