Darn it ! Didn’t you know that Terry LaFleur was “for that before he was against that” first?

From Facebook, there are some hangovers from the primary election season that you can’t shake off, no matter how much Tylenol you take:

So, “Billi” plagiarized LaFleur’s platform ideas? I wonder which ones?

Lori Walsh: My guest today, gubernatorial candidate Terry LeFleur. Let’s talk about taxes. You mentioned tax reform and voters that have been talking to you tired of tax increases. You’re proposing a state income tax of 10-15%. Tell me about that. Terry LaFleur: The reason I came up with the 10-15% because historically South Dakota has not had a state income tax. This is not gonna be your run-of-the-mill state income tax like you see in most other states because no other state has a plan like I’m proposing. I’m proposing a flat tax right across the board. It doesn’t matter how much you make, how much you earn in a year’s time, you will pay one flat percentage tax. We don’t know exactly what that tax is gonna be because it’s basically a case of first impression here like they say in the courts.

Read that here.

Terry was promoting an income tax before he claimed he was against it?

NOW we know which idea he’s complaining Sutton took from him!

