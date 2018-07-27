Daugaard #5 most Popular Governor in Nation, according to Morning Consult Posted on July 27, 2018 by Pat Powers — 5 Comments ↓ In addition to updating their notes on US Senators, in which South Dakota came out fairly well, South Dakota’s Governor Dennis Daugaard is the #5 most popular Governor in the country, according to Morning Consult: Read it all here. FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Stace Nelson is not going to like this….
this may well show how widespread and pervasive the problem of fake republicanism is.
The governor swerved left during his second administration. I lost a lot of respect for him.
His boy Dusty pulling in 47% is a better measure.
Give it a rest. He’s delivered a balanced budget, which most forget- was no small feat the first year. History will judge him a Good governor I suspect, in the model of a Niles Boe