Daugaard #5 most Popular Governor in Nation, according to Morning Consult

In addition to updating their notes on US Senators, in which South Dakota came out fairly well, South Dakota’s Governor Dennis Daugaard is the #5 most popular Governor in the country, according to Morning Consult:

Read it all here. 

  2. Lee Schoenbeck

    Give it a rest. He’s delivered a balanced budget, which most forget- was no small feat the first year. History will judge him a Good governor I suspect, in the model of a Niles Boe

