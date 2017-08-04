Daugaard intends to support Mickelson out-of-state money ban measure

From the Argus Leader:
Gov. Dennis Daugaard on Thursday said he’ll support a proposal to ban out-of-state money to South Dakota ballot measure campaigns.
And…
“I’m hopeful that that will have some success and I might just help him out,” Daugaard said.
The Republican governor clarified that he would likely be willing to provide financial backing to the ballot measure committee.
Interesting that the Governor is in support of the Mickelson measure, especially in light of the AG’s warning on constitutionality.
Unconstitutional IM22 bad. Unconstitutional ban on out of state money good.
Sorry Governor I disagree.. NO ON EVERYTHING!
He also made a point to say that he did NOT support the 65% increase in the tobacco tax.
I would be in favor if we also said no out of state money for our politicians as well. It is getting too easy for elections to be bought.
What is to prevent an out of state group from giving money to John Doe, s SD resident, who in turn donates it to a SD ballot measure or politician? How would we prove where the money came from? Answer….nothing, and impossible.
Once again, our governor is a huge disappointment.
These initiated measures are getting ridiculous. A traditionally understood republican form of government would empower the people of the state to elect legislators who then vote on these matters.
The overuse of the initiated measure process, the 17th Amendment popular election of U.S. Senators, and society’s obsession with POTUS/federal government has made state legislatures completely impotent. It’s sad because these legislators are much closer to us and could be empowered to do a good job and much more easily held accountable if they don’t.