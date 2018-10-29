Daugaard, Thune Highlight Noem Accomplishments in New TV Ads
Governor Dennis Daugaard and Senator John Thune highlight Noem’s record of accomplishments in two new TV ads, which are running statewide. The pair of ads come after Senator Thune, Senator Mike Rounds, Governor Daugaard, and Attorney General Marty Jackley endorsed Noem last week.
“I believe Kristi Noem will be a great governor, because she’s South Dakota through and through,” says Thune in the 30-second spot. “She has proven she can get this job done. I’ve seen her take on her leadership, where our state’s interests are at stake – whether it’s writing a Farm Bill or passing tax reform. As governor, she’ll be someone who who wants to see every South Dakotan improve their standard of living, improve their quality of life. And she won’t stop until the job’s done.”
“Elections are about choices, but they also have consequences,” explains Daugaard. “I’ve worked closely with Kristi Noem, and she has the background, experience and integrity to be a great governor. Kristi’s a strong leader. She pushed through a Farm Bill, led the way on tax reform, and stood toe-to-toe with her own leadership – even risked her career to make sure South Dakota’s voice was heard.”
