Daugaard, Thune & Rounds remain among the most popular Governor and Senators in the nation

Morning Consult has released new standings this morning in how they rank the popularity of our nation’s Governors and US Senators for the third quarter of this year, and *no surprise* South Dakotans still love their Republicans in those offices. From Morning Consult:
Kind of hard to argue with that.
In case you’re interested on how these rankings were compiled, here’s more on their methodology: Q3 Senator Rankings, Q3 Governor Rankings
Do they poll congress?
Vermont seems to be a place to avoid; not much intelligence out there.