Received this letter in the mail this last weekend from the Dave Natvig for AG campaign, so I’m sharing for your consideration:
Received this letter in the mail this last weekend from the Dave Natvig for AG campaign, so I’m sharing for your consideration:
10 thoughts on “Dave Natvig Letter to GOP convention delegates”
Well written and sounded very professional. Good luck Natvig, you have my support.
Well written? It sure does sound like Dave Natvig wrote this. “Working for my father at Natvig’s Produce in Kimball was where many crucial life lessons were.” Were…what? Were ignored? Were learned? Were………..
Natvig and Ravnsborg must share the same editor. (Tim?)
Don’t be hater gdakota
Don’t be hater.
Lol
I am curious if Natvig supported Jackley in previous elections; either for AG or in the Gov primary? If so, is there a specific reason he doesn’t want Marty back in that office?
$$$
$118,140.12 reasons
The 2nd amendment, pro-life and the southern boarder have nothing whatsoever to do with being the AG in South Dakota. Odd he doesn’t know that.
🤣🤣🤣 Someone’s got jokes🤣🤣🤣 anonymous?!? Why are you hiding?🤣🤣🤣