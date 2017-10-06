Day 2 of The GOAC Meeting. Committee time is still twitter time for Senator Nelson.

So, is it standard operating procedure now for legislators to live-tweet from legislative hearings when they don’t get their way in committee, as opposed to paying attention to the business at hand?

We’re in hour one of day 2 of the Government Operations and Audit Committee, and Senator Stace Nelson is already tweeting away instead of paying attention to the hearing….

Oh look, taking audience pictures too. No selfies?

Really? Pretty soon the chair is going to have to collect cell phones like in high school…

