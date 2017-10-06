Day 2 of The GOAC Meeting. Committee time is still twitter time for Senator Nelson.

So, is it standard operating procedure now for legislators to live-tweet from legislative hearings when they don’t get their way in committee, as opposed to paying attention to the business at hand?
We’re in hour one of day 2 of the Government Operations and Audit Committee, and Senator Stace Nelson is already tweeting away instead of paying attention to the hearing….
Oh look, taking audience pictures too. No selfies?
Really? Pretty soon the chair is going to have to collect cell phones like in high school…
Democrat Stace Nelson doesn’t care about rules!
From my experiences, it is common practice for legislators to use electronic communications during committee hearings.
Such as taking pics of the audience and posting them in the middle of committee meetings? I was listening to it live when this was happening.
I hope everyone listened to the whole meeting, not just sound bites like Pat posts.
We get the point. Legislators ought to pay attention in committee meetings. Nelson ought to put down the phone and pay attention. But if he’s not the only one on his phone let’s hear about who everyone else is that’s not paying attention. Who else is tweeting, texting, browsing?
Go get em Stace.
Democrats sticking together it appears.
It seems I was one of the few people *not* photographed by the Argus or Stace Nelson during this morning’s meeting – and I testified! 🙂 Seriously, I didn’t notice the photos being taken. It’s also not uncommon for legislators to step away and leave the room during a committee meeting for a variety of personal and professional reasons.