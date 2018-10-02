DC Media Company drops 12K on ad buy for Represent South Dakota. Which is actually funded by out of staters.

sd-represents-order-47285-20181001-160617275-pdf by Pat Powers on Scribd

A Washington DC Democrat Media Company, Canal Partners Media, just dropped 12K on an ad buy on KDLT for Represent South Dakota, likely for advertisements on Amendment W.

Why do they need to run commercials to convince people to vote for Amendment W? Because they’re trying to convince people it’s in their best interest to give a ridiculous amount of power to an unelected, and unaccountable board.

As noted by the W is Wrong Committee:

This inquisitional board will have authority over all “non-federal elected officials” starting with the Governor and ending with members of road districts and irrigation districts and political precinct chairmen and chairwomen. The reach of the new board includes every public employee working for state, county and local governments including townships.

Read that here.

Amendment W creates a non-elected, seven member tribunal, with two appointed by the Supreme Court, two appointed by the Governor and those four choosing three others. This group will have unchecked power to create rules that could require disclosure of tax returns for every elected official and public employee including teachers and law enforcement.

As noted here, the proponents of Amendment W claim to be a South Dakota group calling themselves “Represent South Dakota,” but, financial reports from 2017 and from this year’s pre-primary report prove that the effort has been 100% funded by a Massachusetts organization known as “Represent US”.

In case you were wondering who is paying for all that TV time.

