Deb Peters has the Golden Ticket for SD v Wayfair

State Senator Deb Peters who has done extensive work on Main Street fairness legislation has a historic ticket for the arguments in SD v. Wayfair being heard in the US Supreme Court today:

3 Replies to “Deb Peters has the Golden Ticket for SD v Wayfair”

  3. enquirer

    i’ve heard so many national pundits yell about the ‘effort to enact a national internet tax’ when they refer to this. it’s so easy to get the facts right. sheesh.

