Deb Peters has the Golden Ticket for SD v Wayfair

State Senator Deb Peters who has done extensive work on Main Street fairness legislation has a historic ticket for the arguments in SD v. Wayfair being heard in the US Supreme Court today:
Got #1 ticket!!! pic.twitter.com/KyL6VPEZk7
— Sen Deb Peters (@DebPetersForSD) April 17, 2018
Good luck today Marty!
I heard the news story on a few national radio broadcasts this morning and she had a great interview.
i’ve heard so many national pundits yell about the ‘effort to enact a national internet tax’ when they refer to this. it’s so easy to get the facts right. sheesh.