Decision allows Freedom of Speech in elections, per SF ethics panel

The US Supreme Court has held that campaign donations are protected political speech. And today the Sioux Falls City Ethics panel agreed when asked if office holders could endorse and donate to candidates of their choosing. As noted by the Sioux Falls Argus Leader:

Public office holders in Sioux Falls have no restrictions for political activity that the general public doesn’t have.

“This is an election process and campaigns cost money. How do you fund a campaign? People should have the right to contribute to a candidate, to support a candidate, to proclaim their support for a candidate,” said Jack Marsh, chairman of the Board of Ethics. “And I don’t know why the elected members of City Council should have any less right of free speech, within the bounds of the law, than anybody else.”