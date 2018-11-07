Defeated Senate Candidate already poor sport, already name calling on his opponent.

I know I mentioned this last election after Cory Heidelberger waited a couple of days to and started calling his opponent in the District 3 State Senate Race names. This year, Cory only made it until 6:30 AM this morning, the day after the election before he started the name calling.
People really don’t care for a sore loser. Maybe that’s something that Cory should consider for the next time he decides to take on Al.
Can we get someone to put a helmet on him. He might give himself a concussion.
Why isn’t Cory celebrating South Dakota’s first female governor? Proves he is not only a misogynist, but also a hypocrite.
You just increased his readership on his website for this one article by 10X. If not for this, nobody would see it.
I’ve gone back several times to check for updated comments. Just too precious!
Cory is such a baby. It almost seems like he is making up for some physical shortcoming by being an ass.