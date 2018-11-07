Defeated Senate Candidate already poor sport, already name calling on his opponent.

I know I mentioned this last election after Cory Heidelberger waited a couple of days to and started calling his opponent in the District 3 State Senate Race names. This year, Cory only made it until 6:30 AM this morning, the day after the election before he started the name calling.

People really don’t care for a sore loser. Maybe that’s something that Cory should consider for the next time he decides to take on Al.

