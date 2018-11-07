Defeated Senate Candidate already poor sport, already name calling on his opponent.

Posted on by 5 Comments ↓

I know I mentioned this last election after Cory Heidelberger waited a couple of days to and started calling his opponent in the District 3 State Senate Race names.  This year, Cory only made it until 6:30 AM this morning, the day after the election before he started the name calling.

People really don’t care for a sore loser. Maybe that’s something that Cory should consider for the next time he decides to take on Al.

5 Replies to “Defeated Senate Candidate already poor sport, already name calling on his opponent.”

  2. Steve Sibson

    Why isn’t Cory celebrating South Dakota’s first female governor? Proves he is not only a misogynist, but also a hypocrite.

    Reply
  3. duggersd

    You just increased his readership on his website for this one article by 10X. If not for this, nobody would see it.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.