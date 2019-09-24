Delegation Applauds Administration’s Decision to Approve South Dakota Disaster Declaration Following Severe Storms and Flooding

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sens. John Thune (R-S.D.) and Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) and U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) today applauded the administration for approving a major disaster declaration for several South Dakota counties, including Aurora, Bennett, Brule, Butte, Campbell, Custer, Deuel, Fall River, Gregory, Haakon, Hamlin, Hanson, Jackson, Jones, Lyman, Meade, Mellette, Pennington, Sanborn, Todd, Tripp, Turner, Union, Walworth, and Ziebach, as well as the Cheyenne River Sioux Reservation and the Rosebud Reservation following severe storms and flooding from May 26 to June 7, 2019.

“South Dakota has been hit with storm after storm this spring and summer, so I’m glad this disaster declaration was approved and will provide our state with some much-needed relief,” said Thune. “I’m thankful that the administration understood the urgency of this request and that folks affected by the storms and flooding will hopefully be able to get back on their feet more quickly.”

“Thanks to President Trump for recognizing the need to provide disaster relief to South Dakota communities impacted by recent severe weather and flooding,” said Rounds. “This will help local units of government and certain non-profit organizations to rebuild critical infrastructure and facilities that have been severely damaged.”

“South Dakota has had a tough year,” said Johnson. “This disaster declaration will allow South Dakota’s communities to heal and repair more quickly, and I am grateful for the steadfast support the administration has shown our state during a year of unpredictable weather.”

###