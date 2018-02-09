Billie Sutton’s Strategy for Governor: the SDDP has “to lay low”

This is a darned funny passage from an article about Billie Sutton running for Governor:
“If he can just get the state party to lay low,” says Mr Maher, “he has a fighting chance.”
You know it’s bad when someone notes a political party has to hide for the candidate to have a chance.
If Kristi wins the primary the general is over.
The only way Billy has a chance is if Marty wins the primary…the whole race will be about Pierre being corrupt, EB5, Gear Up etc…the Democrats will have a field day.
Nice spin by Noem, but Billie has no chance period.
yeah but IM 22 passed for a reason…
Marty can’t prosecute the main criminal actors in EB5 or Gear-up unless somebody raises them from their graves. I think Hickey could do it but he Isn’t cooperating.
It’s a coverup, you can be sure.
Perhaps we should question all the candidates about their ability to resurrect the dead. We will never clean out the corruption otherwise.
Are you implying that Senator Maher is part of the Billie Sutton campaign? Cowboy Caucus sticking together?
Oops… not enough caffeine this am!
Sutton’s whole campaign is about how he’s a nice guy and he wears cowboy hats.
If he can avoid discussing any policies he’ll be fine.
So it doesn’t matter who we elect. Besides Billie, Kristi and Marty both wear cowboy hats. Marty is a nice guy. I guess Kristi is out of luck since she is a nice lady. More sexism. (this is a joke)
Nice people in cowboy hats.
The good guys wear white hats.
Sutton has been photographed in both black and white hats, which will confuse the voters.
Vote Lora, she isn’t nice.
Sorry, the national democrat party has made such asses of themselves that they will taint the most conservative state or local democrat in the mind of a lot of people, myself included. If you associate yourself with the party of Schumer, Pelosi, Schiff, Ellison, Hillary, and all the rest of the circus than I have a good idea of your core opinions.
I disagree that the article was policy content-free. “Pro-life, pro-gun” are definitely defining issues and definitely unusual in a contemporary Democrat.
Regarding Maher’s comment, it’s fortunate for Sutton that the SD Democratic Party organization is both broke and broken at present. Arguably, a Sutton candidacy would have be improbable were the SDDP stronger as a party organization.
I have never met Billie Sutton, but I’ve seen him in action in GOAC meetings. He spoke little, but when he did, it was worth listening to. His idea for having state agencies retain records for ten years, I thought, was reasonable and presented in a nonpartisan manner. [BTW, the cost would be minimal since most records are already electronic and computer storage costs continue to decline.]
Sutton pretty much does his own thing being as always focused on the people and a healthy distance away from the toxic element of the SD Democratic Party. He is a banker where he works with people everyday being focused on their needs and does the same with South Dakotans. Good skills to have.
Sutton might be a good guy (and probably is) but any Democrat these days is naturally associated with and tainted with the ideals of the national Democrat party. Thus the dire straits of the SD Democrat candidates. Talk about unintended consequences. Until more moderate Dems take back control of their party, this will be the problem.
Of course, if Sutton were to win the governorship, that might result in more moderate Democrats “taking control” of the SD Democratic Party.
Make no mistake: I’m a Republican from way back. However, I’m a Republican that believes that Republicans – and the state and country at large – benefit from two strong parties debating ideas and giving voters a coherent choice.
“Of course, if Sutton were to win the governorship, that might result in more moderate Democrats “taking control” of the SD Democratic Party.”
One can only hope and pray that this happens. Bjorkman is getting grief as it is from within the SD Dem Party by toxic elements that drove moderates away from the party and some into the Republican Party.
Moderates need candidates like Sutton and Bjorkman.