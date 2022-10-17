And Jamie Smith explains what his administration would look like…
.@RepJamieSmith said today that he wants to find “more things to tax.” Then he doubled down.
South Dakotans can’t afford Jamie and his tax increases. pic.twitter.com/ENpFCttLt5
— Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) October 17, 2022
3 thoughts on “Dem Candidate Jamie Smith: We need more things to tax”
What was Smith talking about? It’s not very effective to attack someone with their own words if we have no idea what the subject is. Tax what?
He’s talking about weed but like Ian Fury our website overlord lack honesty.
Oof refuse to show up for a candidate forum and then attack your opponent for what they said at the forum…