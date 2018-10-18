Dem Candidate notes she’s “a caucasian with a driver’s license,” and claims voter fraud is “a non-issue.”

From Kathy Tyler’s election facebook page comes a somewhat odd stream of consciousness:
And the best part is that she claims “reputable sources have stated that voter fraud is basically a non-issue.” Except…it isn’t. Such as this story from last Friday.
A grand jury indicted Leticia Sanchez, Leticia Sanchez Tepichin, Maria Solis and Laura Parra on Wednesday.
Paxton’s office said the women harvested votes, by filling out applications for mail-in ballots, with forged signatures. Then they would either “assist” the voter with filling out the ballot, or fill it out themselves, and use deception to get the voter to sign the envelope the ballot would be sent back in.
Political consultant Aaron Harris said Friday the case stemmed out of information he provided to investigators back in 2016.
“The harvesters sit around and fill these out by the hundreds, often by the thousands,” he said Friday.
and…
The indictments show several of the ballots in question were for Democratic candidates.
Requiring proof of citizenship is actually a higher standard than simply producing a driver’s license. Non-citizens can be issued a valid SD driver’s license.
“New applicants, non-U.S. citizens, and transfers from other states must provide proof of lawful status in the U.S. by providing documentation such as a certified U.S. birth certificate (state certified only — photocopies and hospital-issued certificates will not be accepted), a valid, non-expired U.S. passport/passport card, certificate of citizenship/naturalization, permanent resident card, employment authorization card or foreign passport with U.S visa/I-94. If you were born in a U.S. territory, you’ll need to provide a valid, unexpired U.S. passport, passport card or Consular Report of Birth Abroad instead of a birth certificate.”
See: https://dps.sd.gov/driver-licensing/required-documents
Kathy is my opponent. If you live in District 4, just remember “vote red for Fred.”
The Left has lost the House, the Senate, the Presidency, & the Supreme Court. All they have left is the media, bullies, intimidation, street violence & Kathy Tyler’s big mouth.
Let’s give Kathy a break, she’s trying to help educate SDakotans as best she can.
She’d fit right in with some of my middle-schooler’s teachers, as a white male he has nothing to worry about, he’s privileged.
There are countless examples of voter fraud.
The Hill reported – The Justice Dept. charged 19 foreign nationals from 14 countries for illegally voting in the 2016 U.S. elections.
Chicago Tribune reported – Robert Creamer, husband of Rep. Jan Schakowsky, D-Ill., and Scott Foval — two little-known but influential Democratic political operatives — have left their jobs after video investigations by James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas Action found them entertaining dark notions about how to win elections. Foval also goes on at length about how an organization might cover up in-person voter fraud.
Laura Janeth Garza, 38, a Mexican citizen, pleaded guilty to voter fraud charges of voter impersonation and ineligible voting, both second-degree felonies. Garza was sentenced in Montgomery County Court to 10 years in jail and a $10,000 fine. She will be deported after serving her jail time, according to the Attorney General’s office.
Non-issue, right?