Dem Candidate notes she’s “a caucasian with a driver’s license,” and claims voter fraud is “a non-issue.”

From Kathy Tyler’s election facebook page comes a somewhat odd stream of consciousness:

And the best part is that she claims “reputable sources have stated that voter fraud is basically a non-issue.” Except…it isn’t. Such as this story from last Friday.

A grand jury indicted Leticia Sanchez, Leticia Sanchez Tepichin, Maria Solis and Laura Parra on Wednesday.

Paxton’s office said the women harvested votes, by filling out applications for mail-in ballots, with forged signatures. Then they would either “assist” the voter with filling out the ballot, or fill it out themselves, and use deception to get the voter to sign the envelope the ballot would be sent back in.

Political consultant Aaron Harris said Friday the case stemmed out of information he provided to investigators back in 2016.

“The harvesters sit around and fill these out by the hundreds, often by the thousands,” he said Friday.

and…

The indictments show several of the ballots in question were for Democratic candidates.