Dem chair Slaight-Hansen removed; accusations include using intern as personal chauffeur

South Dakota Democrats unanimously voted to dump chair Jennifer Slaight-Hansen after a reading of accusations and grievances, which apparently included treating an intern as personal staff, requiring them to drive miss Daisy.

Other than a couple of party members who voted to abstain, over 50 delegates both online and in person voted unanimously to remove the Aberdeen native. and… Both party leadership and state lawmakers have appeared to be particularly bristled by the way that Slaight-Hansen allegedly treated both interns and others active in the party. Speakers at the Drifter’s convention center accused Slaight-Hansen of having used one of the party’s interns as a personal driver of hers, without consent or permission from the party’s executive board.

Read the entire story here (subscription required).

The accusations against Slaight-Hansen include using an intern as a personal chauffeur? Was her regular limo driver indisposed?

Apparently the Democrat chair job comes with a lot more perks then outsiders knew.