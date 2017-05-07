Dem dissenters now circulating petition for Ann Tornberg’s recall

Did you think that Ann Tornberg’s enemies were going away after the SDDP palace rebellion was put down a week ago?

After at a Democrat closed door meeting when they turned away an effort to rewrite the Democrat State Party’s constitution (we the liberals, in order to form a more taxing union..), the court jesters who started the palace rebellion have apparently switched gears, and are now circulating a petition for Tornberg’s ouster, according to the folks at Sioux Falls Drinking Liberally:

In South Dakota: The South Dakota Democratic Party (SDDP) held its McGovern Day festivities last weekend. The Press wasn’t allowed to cover the main dinner with Keith Ellison, Congressman from Minnesota and National Democratic Party Vice-chair, but Democrats who attended the dinner reported they enjoyed hearing what he and the other speakers had to say. Those of us who missed their words of wisdom learned from the Media that the Press was not allowed to cover the event. Oh! And Ann Tornberg survived a challenge by Paula Hawks to unseat her as SDDP Chair. Proposed Amendments to the SDDP’s Constitution which would have required an immediate election of Party officers was withdrawn after 3 hours of procedural debate. The SDDP Executive Board has since appointed a committee to review the Party’s Constitution and report back at the next state Central Committee meeting, July 8th. In the meantime, supporters of the proposed Amendments have started a recall petition against Ann.

Republican victories, or a rebellion from her own peasants? I’m not sure which one will make SDDP Chair Ann Tornberg the most miserable going into 2018.