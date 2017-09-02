Dem registration drive helps drop Dem registration by 5390

The South Dakota Democrat website Sioux Falls Drinking Liberally pointed out Democrats held a registration drive this summer. And, it didn’t turn out so well for them:

In South Dakota: The results of the South Dakota Democratic Party’s (SDDP) Summer of 2017 voter registration drive are in and they are not good. Over the three months of the SDDP’s registration drive, statewide Democratic registration declined by 5390 voters. In fairness to the SDDP, counties throughout South Dakota appear to have updated their voter registration lists and expunged registrants who had not voted recently. Every party experienced registration declines this summer. Republican registration fell by 5081, Independents by 1811, and Libertarians by 25. Still, Democratic registration fell the most. As unlikely as it is, the SDDP’s leadership and staff might want to reevaluate their approach to voter registration…… just saying.

As noted, this came about during the regular maintenance the Secretary of State does to remove the dead and inactive.

There used to be a written timeline that was suggested by NCSL as a model for other states under the prior Secretary of State, but that’s been purged from the website. If memory serves, they’re not bounced from the website unless they haven’t voted in 7 years, and fail to answer a postcard asking about their status, so the allowances for remaining active are pretty generous.

In other words, if Democrats are getting dropped from voter rolls in these kind of numbers, they have not been active for a long, long time. which would also seem to coincide with the downturn of the Democrat party in the state, and their fascination with Ballot measures, versus actually acting like a political party.

They reap what they sow, and what Dems have sown are a lot of defections from their voter base, which should continue to contribute to GOP victories for years to come.