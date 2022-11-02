Dem SOS Candidate Tom Cool has new commercial, directly slamming GOP SOS Candidate Monae Johnson as election denier. Monae needs to quit running against herself.

The Secretary of State contest has continued to heat up since Monae Johnson’s interview where she was pressed by KELOland about whether she is an an election denier, with a clip of the interview now finding it’s way into a commercial that’s been running on the air for her Democrat opponent, Tom Cool:
The ad marks a rare instance of a constitutional contest getting negative and combative, but it remains to be seen whether the latest entrant into the political wars from the Democrat opponent can rise above the static from the races higher up the totem pole. That’s one problem with going negative a week before the election.. who is listening at this point? By now people have been subjected to weeks and weeks of commercials, and it’s just more noise. Tom Cool likely doesn’t have the cash to bring the issue to the level of awareness that it needs to be. It’s a minor hit, but it’s still a hit.
The “election denier” controversy in the Secretary of State’s race does bring up another point. Who is running Monae Johnson’s campaign? Because at this point, I question whether they lack any campaign intelligence whatsoever. Tom Cool has long been known as just an awful a placeholder candidate for Democrats, losing in his last 5 or so times at bat. But Monae Johnson’s stumbles have given his people a rare something to grab on to in a Constitutional race.
I’ve read at least two interviews since the infamous KELOland ‘election denier’ interview.. and all the interviewers want to talk about is whether she’s an election denier. So Monae is forced to address the question again, and again, and again, keeping the media cycle on the hit against her alive with life it might not have otherwise.
With a week to go, the smart thing to do would be for Monae to quit doing interviews. The only publicity she’s getting from those is not helping her. The damage is done, so she needs to quit giving the story daily CPR.
If she would do that, she can probably ride the GOP wave of the election through to the finish line.
5 thoughts on “Dem SOS Candidate Tom Cool has new commercial, directly slamming GOP SOS Candidate Monae Johnson as election denier. Monae needs to quit running against herself.”
Just can’t get past the fact that Democrats are the ones who push vote-by-mail, no IDs, ballot harvesting, and a never-ending voting season — all surefire ways for mischief. As for the 2020 presidential election, there’s no good explanation why Democrat strongholds in Detroit, Philadelphia, and Atlanta always have trouble counting votes, so much so that they all had to shut down at 11 p.m. on election night and reopen four hours later with a new count, entirely in Biden’s favor.
So yeah, count me skeptical. Even — gasp! — a denier.
A couple of points:
1) you are surprised that larger municipalities take longer to tally votes than smaller ones?
2) The vote swung because in person ballots are counted first. Trump EXPLICITLY told his base to vote in person, so they did. Dems didn’t because of the pandemic. How many times does this need to explained?
The status quo in America, from a ton of dems and republicans, is to cry foul to every single time you lose. Pathetic. We would confront our kids for similar behavior.
Well said!
70% of Republicans think it was stolen.
That’s 210k voters in SD.
40% of Independents. That’s almost 60k
That means there are about 270k voters who agree with her views and 230k who don’t. It doesn’t work for Cool.
Looks like she will win anyway and when we go to a primary system she will have 70% of Republicans rallying with her. Based on that % a primary is good for Monae Johnson.
70% of Republicans SAY the election was stolen. Half of them know better.