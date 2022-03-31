So far there has been one person removed from the ballot so far as a result of a petition challenge, Democrat Alexandra Frederick of Winner South Dakota was bumped from running as a candidate for District 26A State House.
But she wasn’t bumped by Republicans. She was bumped by Sioux Falls Democrat party activist, Cully Williams:
Interesting.
8 thoughts on “Democrat activist files to remove Democrat from the Ballot.”
Democrats bump other Democrats but Republicans won’t remove from an office someone that killed another person. Pretty amazing. And pathetic
Democrats eating their own this early in the campaign season is telling off where they’re headed
An ethical Democrat!!!! Amazing!!!!!
No such thing
Oh hey, that’s me.
I like Alex, but she didn’t meet minimum threshold. Sorry, it’s nothing personal. Hardly cannibalistic, and I bet this isn’t the last we see of her.
Gentle reminder that the Secretary of State by law cannot verify these signatures, and that it is explicitly the work of individuals to do this. I do think it’s funny that I’m suddenly a “party operative” even though the party didn’t know I was doing this. Dobby is a free elf, and no person is responsible for my actions other than me, y’all.
I’m really surprised nobody noticed the fact that I said “his” accidentally first. Almost as though there’s more challenges coming down the pike. Hint hint. Spoiler: it ain’t Democrats, and it ain’t just one.
You better have about 50 successful challenges Cully or your party will continue to lose more seats.
The Dems are moving closer to just being a ballot measure committee to legalize marijuana and expand federal programs. They have given up on running candidates and winning seats in the legislature.
Interesting development