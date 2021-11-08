Democrat Activist: We could win in South Dakota if we just had more money. And you’re supposed to send it to her, not @SoDakDems.

The DNC recently ramped up their monthly giving to the SD Dems by 25%. While it’s appreciated, it’s also laughable in light of the .5 FTE we can hire with that money as opposed to the 5 FT staff we need on the ground yesterday. — Susan Kroger (@susanckroger) November 8, 2021

South Dakota Democrat activist and co-founder of LEAD South Dakota, Susan Kroger is on Twitter tonight lamenting last week’s election, and trying to tell people that South Dakota Democrats don’t need people coming to South Dakota to tell them how to win elections, because South Dakota Democrats “know to steer clear of issues like guns and abortion.” (As if referring to Republicans as in “infection” wasn’t offensive enough.

What she does say they need is MONEY – and what money national Democrats put into the South Dakota Democrat party is “laughable.”

The best part might be that she provides a link to donate.

But instead of giving to the State Democrat Party, she suggests you give it to her allegedly ‘non-partisan’ organization.

(And of course, we have one of the leaders of the South Dakota ACLU cheering her on.)