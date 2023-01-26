(Here’s a soundbite that’s going to be played again and again.)
Today in the Democrat Leadership press conference, Democrat Assistant Majority Leader Erin Healy of Sioux Falls, whom no one would mistake as bring pro-life, referred to abortion as the “killing of a fetus”
Yes, abortion is “killing.” Thanks for saying the quiet part out loud, @SoDakDems.
No, women will not be prosecuted in South Dakota. Doctors who break the law will. pic.twitter.com/dnRgWyXYmR
— Ian Fury (@IanTFury) January 26, 2023
2 thoughts on “Democrat Assistant Majority Leader Erin Healy refers to abortion as the “killing of a fetus””
Humans are a pretty sophisticated and complicated bunch. It must have taken tremendous resources and effort to make a religion out of killing and/or perverting our young.
I don’t think this will be that big of news, it is the terminology that the right uses, regardless of how the left feels. I know people on both sides that are for abortion, and against. You can call it infanticide or termination, peoples mind are made up on the issue, this won’t change anything.