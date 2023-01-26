Democrat Assistant Majority Leader Erin Healy refers to abortion as the “killing of a fetus”

(Here’s a soundbite that’s going to be played again and again.)

Today in the Democrat Leadership press conference, Democrat Assistant Majority Leader Erin Healy of Sioux Falls, whom no one would mistake as bring pro-life, referred to abortion as the “killing of a fetus”

Yes, abortion is “killing.” Thanks for saying the quiet part out loud, @SoDakDems. No, women will not be prosecuted in South Dakota. Doctors who break the law will. pic.twitter.com/dnRgWyXYmR — Ian Fury (@IanTFury) January 26, 2023