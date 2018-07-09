Democrat Billie Sutton Opts for Unfounded Attacks over Policy Proposals
Four-term legislator attempts to run from own insider record
WATERTOWN, S.D. – Before offering details about the policies his administration would pursue, Democrat Billie Sutton launched unfounded attacks on Republican gubernatorial candidate Kristi Noem in a recent digital ad campaign. In falsely labeling Noem an insider, Sutton attempted to paint over his eight-year tenure as a Pierre insider and leading member of the Democratic establishment.
“Billie Sutton claims he’ll upset the status quo, but as a long-time Pierre insider and card-carrying member of the Democratic establishment, what would South Dakota’s ‘new normal’ really look like under his administration?” said Justin Brasell, Kristi for Governor campaign manager. “While Sutton has kept his plans for South Dakota under lock and key, Kristi Noem publicly released a detailed plan for South Dakota, including 11 policy papers and a commitment to Four Pillars of Protection: no new taxes, no government growth, a fight against federal overreach, and more transparency.”
FACT CHECK: Despite claims, Sutton is the ultimate Democratic insider.
• Sutton’s family roots run deep in the Democratic Party. His grandfather was the Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor in 1978.
• With nearly a decade spent in Pierre politics, Sutton has risen quickly to become one of the state’s top-ranking Democrats.
•Sutton backed insider Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential election.
As an aside, a link to the eleven policy proposals would have been nice. Onto the larger point, this post is a great example to reveal why many South Dakotans (and Americans generally) are so tuned off to politics. What does a “party insider” even mean? That the Senator and Representative caucus with their party, are privy to policy, and know how legislation is created? It would seem obvious that both candidates fit that description. Voters don’t base their votes on this sort of empty, noncritical word play (and if any do they should rethink how they engage politics). This seems to insult the intelligence of the voters who are beyond tired of the optics, photo shoots, and empty rhetoric.
Representative Noem’s four pillars are also quite maddening. They are so vague as to really not mean anything. “No new taxes?” Anyone who is an adult knows that governance requires, at different times, both an increase and a reduction of taxes. To say otherwise insults the intelligence of the voter with another rhetorical ploy—promising no new taxes isn’t just empty ideological posturing, it’s also just bad governance. It shouldn’t be disqualifying to speak hard truths to voters about that. And if anyone believes in an absolute pledge of “no new taxes” I would offer the suggestion that you are both being lied to, and (again) that you need to rethink politics. Governing is an incredibly complicated process and because of that, there are no single, Golden-rule solutions or pledges. One cannot govern (well) tethered to ideology.