Democrat Billie Sutton Opts for Unfounded Attacks over Policy Proposals

Four-term legislator attempts to run from own insider record

WATERTOWN, S.D. – Before offering details about the policies his administration would pursue, Democrat Billie Sutton launched unfounded attacks on Republican gubernatorial candidate Kristi Noem in a recent digital ad campaign. In falsely labeling Noem an insider, Sutton attempted to paint over his eight-year tenure as a Pierre insider and leading member of the Democratic establishment.

“Billie Sutton claims he’ll upset the status quo, but as a long-time Pierre insider and card-carrying member of the Democratic establishment, what would South Dakota’s ‘new normal’ really look like under his administration?” said Justin Brasell, Kristi for Governor campaign manager. “While Sutton has kept his plans for South Dakota under lock and key, Kristi Noem publicly released a detailed plan for South Dakota, including 11 policy papers and a commitment to Four Pillars of Protection: no new taxes, no government growth, a fight against federal overreach, and more transparency.”

FACT CHECK: Despite claims, Sutton is the ultimate Democratic insider.

• Sutton’s family roots run deep in the Democratic Party. His grandfather was the Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor in 1978.

• With nearly a decade spent in Pierre politics, Sutton has risen quickly to become one of the state’s top-ranking Democrats.

• Sutton backed insider Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential election.

