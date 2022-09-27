Democrat Brookings legislative candidate debates in favor of abortion rights for an “individual who can get pregnant”

Hadn’t heard that term used in South Dakota until now, but locally, District 7 Democrat Legislative candidate Cole Sartell is injecting some views on gender that we don’t usually hear expressed in South Dakota State Legislative contest.

Candidate Sartell was instructing a legislative forum audience last night in reference to a discussion on the debate over abortion that “we don’t deserve the right to make a decision for an individual who can get pregnant.” Which you can watch starting at about 28:00 minutes into the video here.

He follows his comment by mentioning in favor of his position on abortion that we didn’t go to medical school.

I suppose if he’s referring to women as individuals who can get pregnant, as if someone who isn’t a woman can get pregnant, that much is obvious.