Democrat candidate isn’t exactly enthused by running as a Democrat. Dems actually were shooting for less than half.

As Democrats hyperextend their arms to pat themselves on the back for the job they did in recruiting candidates, at least one is not exactly loving what the Democrat Party stands for, knowing what a drag on her candidacy it is:

“I think we would always love to have more candidates,” Berk Ehrmantraut, the South Dakota Democratic Party Executive Director, told KELOLAND News. “I think we’ve set ourselves up to be really competitive and pick up some seats this year in the legislature.” and.. Heenan, who ran for a spot on the Pennington County commission as an independent in 2018, said she reluctantly switched from an independent to Democrat a month ago. She said the national tone of the Democratic Party is not applicable or appropriate to South Dakota, but said running as an independent for state office was not efficient. and.. While Democrats will leave 23 Senate seats and nine House seats uncontested, Ehrmantraut said having more than 50 candidates for state Senate or House was in the range the party was aiming for.

Read that here.

More than 50 Candidates? How many were placeholders? Because I know they were calling for people to be placeholders.

I’m happy to say that Republicans were shooting for 105 seats and got them. Because the seats where you don’t run anyone are the seats you are most certainly going to lose.