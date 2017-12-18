Democrat candidate issues response to Krebs’ response to Tapio question on Muslim registry

Democrat Candidate for Congress Tim Bjorkman used the occasion of the debate surrounding the Tapio/Krebs battle of words over an Muslim Registry to interject himself into the discussion… largely in an effort to try to get people to pay attention to the fact that he is also a candidate.

From facebook:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...