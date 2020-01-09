Democrat Chance Whidby enters District 24 State Senate race

Pierre/Ft. Pierre resident Chance Whidby has filed paperwork with the Secretary of State’s office to run as a Democrat in the State Senate Race.

Voter records indicate that Whidby was registered as an independent as late as this last year, so the switch to Dem is fairly recent.

And from a quick internet search to figure out who this person I’ve never heard of is, one of the things that pops up first is a 2018 Chapter 7 bankruptcy filing. Oops. That’s not going to help him on the campaign trail in any debates about fiscal responsibility.

Currently, the only Republican running in the District 24 Senate contest is State Representative Mary Duvall, who Widby would be running against in the November election.