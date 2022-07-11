As they cry over how they are being referred to, the South Dakota Democrat party has managed to put together a field of candidates for office this fall that are so unmemorable, that the media can’t even keep them straight. As evidenced by how they are reported on.
In one article, Joe Sneve from the Argus points out who the candidates for State Auditor and treasurer are…
The Democrats nominee for State Treasurer is John Cunningham, a retired public administrator from Sioux Falls, while Stephany Marty, a military veteran also from Sioux Falls, was tapped as the party’s candidate for state Auditor.
And we get an alternative line-up from Bob Mercer over at KELOland:
I believe the actual line-up is Stephanie Marty for Auditor and John Cunningham for Treasurer. But, as we’re noting from Bob’s recitation, it really doesn’t matter.
On another topic, in the Democrat platform this year is a plank that isn’t getting enough attention in the press.
Among seniors planks, South Dakota Democrats call for supporting end-of-life decisions, including a person’s right to die. @keloland
— KELO Bob Mercer (@pierremercer) July 9, 2022
If you look at the age of their Constitutional candidates, Tom Cool is 72. John Cunningham is 75, Stephanie Lynn Marty & Jeff Barth are both 70. School and Lands Candidate Tim Azure is 68, for an average age of 71.
Of course they’re addressing end-of-life decisions in their platform.
5 thoughts on “Democrat constitutional candidates so unmemorable that the media can’t even keep them straight. And platform plank might hit too close to home for their candidates.”
Pat: Actually I’m 75 but your comments were clever. I enjoy following war college although I disagree on almost everything except Laffy Taffy and Haugaard. And the Secretary of State candidate is scary.
My bad. Must be 2 of you out there.
Mr. Cunningham, you begin to intrigue grudznick with your comments on those who are insaner than almost all.
And Chairman Randy Seiler is 76.
This party needs to create a separate identify from the national Democrats and work to recruit appealing candidates if they ever want to come back. They left an embarrassing number of legislative seats uncontested, and although their statewide candidates may be fine people none of them look competitive. This is a party that was 4% away from winning the Governor’s Office four years ago, but you sure wouldn’t know it.
Pat, you are a hoot! Yet, the Dems are more of a laughing stock now than ever. (I think their platform and candidate selection is funnier than your “right to die” comment!). Once again a lackluster attempt at putting forward candidates that have a fighting chance. Very sad.