Democrat coup against Tornberg makes Today show news feed. Posted on April 27, 2017 by Pat Powers — 4 Comments ↓ Sounds like the news about the Democrat coup against Ann Tornberg continues to spread, as it was rolling by all morning in the Today show news feed.
Is that national news or a local news feed?
Not sure. I believe it’s a state specific feed.
Hawks campaign is now spreading around rumors and slurs against Tornberg. This is getting ugly
Normally the bottom scroll is locally managed. however the network can override it.