Democrat Duba to run for State Senate in District 15 in 2024

Just caught this interesting tidbit in a story at SD Standard, that Democrat Linda Duba plans on running for the House in 2024:

“Republicans are very good on messaging,” she said. “They understand that you win things on the local level.” Duba plans to run for the state Senate in 2024, hoping to fill the seat that Nesiba will vacate because of term limits. She said she relies on door-to-door campaigning to earn voter support, even among Republicans in her district.

Read that here.

With it now being a Republican District, D15 should be able to move into the GOP aisle as a pickup, given the right candidate. Duba isn’t going to roll over, so it will take a competent candidate doing the right things.

The question is whether the Minnehaha GOP can recruit a competent candidate, given their own state of affairs?