Democrat Ellee Spawn files Statement of Organization with FEC to lose to Dusty Johnson in the 2020 US House Race

Democrat Ellee Spawn, who couldn’t figure out what she was running for or what District she was going to run in back around 2015/2016, has decided what she’s going to be doing in 2020.

Filing a Statement of Organization today with the FEC, as well as writing “2020” in the banner on her Facebook page, it appears she’s preparing to lose to Congressman-elect Dusty Johnson in the US House Race next election:

Spawn for House by Pat Powers on Scribd

(No word yet if she’s going to change her mind and run for US Senate, instead.)

