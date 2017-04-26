Democrat Event with radical liberal Keith Ellison closed to the press, GOP Horowitz Event open, and expanding!

I heard something that was more than interesting yesterday about Saturday’s competing Republican/Democrat events at the Ramkota in Sioux Falls.

A story from a reporter was related to me about how the Democrat McGovern Day Dinner event with Keith Ellison is closed to the press. As in they fear that someone who will report it listening to the crazy things he says.

I’m not sure if they want to hide the fact that their keynote speaker Keith Ellison has said that a 63 Percent Tax Rate is “Fair,” and they’re afraid that it could see print in the Argus Leader or Rapid City Journal.

Or that a KELOland reporter might note to the audience that Ellison gave a speech defending Sara Jane Olson, a Domestic Terrorist and attempted Cop Murderer.

Or it could be that Ellison stated that he believes the Democrat Party should come out against the Second Amendment, and Democrats are afraid how that’s going to look for their party in South Dakota when it appears in every weekly newspaper in the state?

(You can read more about Keith Ellison’s stances here, BTW)

Or, it could be that Democrats might be also trying to hide from the media in the face of this week’s call for the ouster of State Democrat Party Chair Ann Tornberg, where board members sent out a letter citing Ann’s “severe lack of management ability that has led to low fundraising, dropping voter registration numbers, a nearly invisible message, and at the center, zero of anything resembling a strategic action plan for the State Party.”

Having to respond to questions on that topic might prove to be embarrassing for the Democrat party, and it’s easier for embattled chairwoman Ann Tornburg to close the press off from their events than to respond to pointed questions from reporters about why her board is calling for a vote of no confidence, and to hold elections to choose a new chair at their biggest event of the year.

I compare this to the SDGOP who had a contested race for chair this year, for the first time in decades. They allowed reporters at the event, and it was open. The candidates competed on the field of ideas with two great candidates, and the majority ruled.

On a night where the Democrats are intentionally trying to hide their message, the GOP is openly competing on the field of ideas, and offering an alternative view from radical liberal Keith Ellison, and hosting conservative bestselling author David Horowitz as an alternative in an event open to the press.

And the GOP Event is an event that keeps on growing. Call today to get your tickets for Saturday night!

Facebook Twitter