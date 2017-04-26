Democrat Event with radical liberal Keith Ellison closed to the press, GOP Horowitz Event open, and expanding!

I heard something that was more than interesting yesterday about Saturday’s competing Republican/Democrat events at the Ramkota in Sioux Falls.
A story from a reporter was related to me about how the Democrat McGovern Day Dinner event with Keith Ellison is closed to the press. As in they fear that someone who will report it listening to the crazy things he says.
I’m not sure if they want to hide the fact that their keynote speaker Keith Ellison has said that a 63 Percent Tax Rate is “Fair,” and they’re afraid that it could see print in the Argus Leader or Rapid City Journal.
Or that a KELOland reporter might note to the audience that Ellison gave a speech defending Sara Jane Olson, a Domestic Terrorist and attempted Cop Murderer.
Or it could be that Ellison stated that he believes the Democrat Party should come out against the Second Amendment, and Democrats are afraid how that’s going to look for their party in South Dakota when it appears in every weekly newspaper in the state?
(You can read more about Keith Ellison’s stances here, BTW)
Or, it could be that Democrats might be also trying to hide from the media in the face of this week’s call for the ouster of State Democrat Party Chair Ann Tornberg, where board members sent out a letter citing Ann’s “severe lack of management ability that has led to low fundraising, dropping voter registration numbers, a nearly invisible message, and at the center, zero of anything resembling a strategic action plan for the State Party.”
Having to respond to questions on that topic might prove to be embarrassing for the Democrat party, and it’s easier for embattled chairwoman Ann Tornburg to close the press off from their events than to respond to pointed questions from reporters about why her board is calling for a vote of no confidence, and to hold elections to choose a new chair at their biggest event of the year.
I compare this to the SDGOP who had a contested race for chair this year, for the first time in decades. They allowed reporters at the event, and it was open. The candidates competed on the field of ideas with two great candidates, and the majority ruled.
On a night where the Democrats are intentionally trying to hide their message, the GOP is openly competing on the field of ideas, and offering an alternative view from radical liberal Keith Ellison, and hosting conservative bestselling author David Horowitz as an alternative in an event open to the press.
And the GOP Event is an event that keeps on growing. Call today to get your tickets for Saturday night!
Sadly, the Democrats are ousting Tornberg because she isn’t progressive enough. After the national Dems called for everyone to toe the line in support of abortion, even the leftist Tornberg has no place in the Democrat party due to her profile stance. It looks like the Democrat Party is leaving a good share of it’s South Dakota voters out in the cold. So much for a “big tent”.
That’s ok, plenty of room in the GOP tent. Let’s invite conservative Democrats to consider being on the Republican team. At least our party accepts different opinions and viewpoints.
so much for inclusion by the Democrats…and they wonder why they are losing voters
To paraphrase Barack Obama, who thought it was a good idea to invite in anti-Semite Keith Ellison?
Are Democratic leaders this dumb?
Seems fitting for DNC event to keep out press much like they are now kicking out pro-life Democrats. Great strategy.
CNN already reported on Ellison
http://www.cnn.com/videos/politics/2017/02/23/dnc-democratic-leadership-debate-keith-ellison-sot.cnn/video/playlists/dnc-leadership-debate/
Seriously? The SDDP is closing their event to the press? Having the press there can be an opportunity! They should be setting an example of transparency in how they operate and how they plan to govern. One would think they are proud of this event for what it stands for, the speakers and what is communicated in the speeches. The way things are going are the attendees going to be wearing black masks, jackets with hoods pulled over concealing their identities?
It is a good thing my devout Catholic grandparents who were life long Democrats are not alive to see what has happened to the party they used to volunteer for and believe in.
The rumor is that the board has the votes to remove Tornberg as chair and that they will dump her.
Weiland is trying to weasel in as chair.
Stay tuned this weekend for big news!