DEMOCRAT LEADERSHIP RESIGNS!!

South Dakota Democratic Party chair Paula Hawks and executive director Stacey Burnette resigned from their positions on Wednesday, KELOLAND News has confirmed.
The two have only served for a few months.
KELOLAND News spoke with vice-chair Randy Seiler on Wednesday. He said according to the party’s constitution, he is now in charge. Seiler didn’t give a reason for the resignations.
“The South Dakota Democratic Party is bigger than any one or two individuals
This comes after news that Democrats were sinking further in the hole. Amazing.
And the crumbling continues!
They can’t raise $50k?
Code Blue
New Approach SD and the potheads hijacked what was left of the party, the abrasive hard lefties and of course that “out of state name caller blog” up there in Aberdeen helped kill off what was left of the SDDP.
Paddles……..Clear!
Randy Seiler is the new SDDP chair.
We have a heartbeat. Patient should remain in ICU.
Take it Back!!!!!
seiler is not an inconsequential person. this situation should be observed.