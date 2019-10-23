DEMOCRAT LEADERSHIP RESIGNS!!

Posted on by 5 Comments ↓

This is breaking from KELOland News…

South Dakota Democratic Party chair Paula Hawks and executive director Stacey Burnette resigned from their positions on Wednesday, KELOLAND News has confirmed.

The two have only served for a few months.

and..

KELOLAND News spoke with vice-chair Randy Seiler on Wednesday. He said according to the party’s constitution, he is now in charge. Seiler didn’t give a reason for the resignations.

“The South Dakota Democratic Party is bigger than any one or two individuals

Read that here at KELOland

This comes after news that Democrats were sinking further in the hole. Amazing.

5 Replies to “DEMOCRAT LEADERSHIP RESIGNS!!”

  3. Code Blue

    Code Blue

    New Approach SD and the potheads hijacked what was left of the party, the abrasive hard lefties and of course that “out of state name caller blog” up there in Aberdeen helped kill off what was left of the SDDP.

    Paddles……..Clear!

    Randy Seiler is the new SDDP chair.

    We have a heartbeat. Patient should remain in ICU.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.