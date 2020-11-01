This is odd.
There was a door hanger distributed in D14 yesterday.. but it is oddly remarkable by what isn’t on there.
Liberal Democrat Erin Healy is NOT on this piece which highlights everyone she’s running with.
Which leaves a person to wonder if she was intentionally omitted because Healy doesn’t want people to identify her as a Democrat.
2 thoughts on “Democrat Legislator Healy omitted from Democrat Party campaign piece distributed in her District”
You think she asked to be left out? I think it’s more likely they intentionally excluded her. She doesn’t seem to work so well with others, and wasn’t there a mailer sent out about her cancel culture comments? The D14 Democrats probably don’t want to be associated with her controversy?
Democrats are doing that all over South Dakota. Why would any admit they were a Democrat anyway.