Democrat mouthpiece finally breaks news blackout on failed Democrat party revolt

We might have to prepare to fall over dead, as one of the formenters of the failed Democrat Party revolt is finally breaking his news blackout on the attempted coup to oust Democrat party Chair Ann Tornberg to install someone who could inspire the confidence of Democrat malcontents.

As one of the principal people promoting Ann Tornberg’s ouster from her office..

Planning a snap election for new Democratic Party leadership on McGovern Day is not sudden, last-second upheaval. It does not show “bad taste.” It shows courage, inclusiveness, and good timing… all of which are good characteristics for a Democratic Party leader.

…former State Senate Candidate Cory Heidelberger was all too happy to help stoke the fires of revolution, and while earlier he characterized the ouster as having “courage,” and “good timing,” he spent the event bravely hiding in his burrow not attending the meeting he was pushing others to revolt at.

And now, after the failed revolution, we now hear some signs of activity from the Democrat’s peanut gallery, finally commenting more than 10 mornings after.

Contrary to the baldly false assertion of former Democratic legislator Larry Lucas, there were plenty of Democrats in the room who felt a “shotgun election” would have been entirely appropriate. As I said to my local party leaders before McGovern Day, if someone has a plan to produce better election results for Democrats in 2018, and if the current party leadership is unwilling or unable to carry out that plan, then get out that shotgun. No personal niceties should stand in the way of good plan for doing what the party should be doing. and… To whoever is circulating the petition to recall the party chair, I say, stop and redirect. A continued, extended effort to replace the party chair is at best substitutive, if not subtractive. Drop the recall and try an additive approach. Instead of directing all that energy inward, toward Democratic Central Committee members for one limited internal action, aim outward. Make recruiting calls. Go to protest marches to register voters, seek donations, and spread the Democratic message that we are on the people’s side. and… I am disappointed with the outcome of McGovern Day. The party needs to make progress. Individuals promising progress showed no ability to make progress, at least not in that internal setting.

(This response to the Democrat party upheaval is coming so long after the event, we might have to see if Cory runs back to the comfort of his burrow, so we can predict 6 more weeks of Democrat failure.)

Now that Heidelberger is likely facing being frozen out from Ann Tornberg’s inner circle, after having been one of her favored whom she featured at fundraisers, Cory seems unable to decide whether to continue the effort to dump Ann Tornberg, or to try to sweep the revolution under the rug, as he urges the dissenters to drop the recall.

As I’ve said before to the Democrats – keep on keeping on. This is one of the greatest shows in town.

