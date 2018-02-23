Democrat PAC sends out invitation to lobbyists for fundraiser next week

South Dakota Democrat Legislators are teaming up with Democrats’ captive Political Action Committee “The Majority Project” to raise money for their elections next week:
Given how many people are in the picture, they’ve got a long way to go to hit a majority.
Here’s the PAC’s latest campaign finance filing, in case you’re interested.
Stace must have been in the bathroom?
Baby Rhino was getting his diapers changed and missed the photo shoot. He has been having accidents lately for some reason.
Good grief, how old are you?
I still believe Dennert is salvageable if he would just wake up and quit following Stace.
Dennert could have a bright future, but as long as he hangs with Stace, he has a low ceiling.
Amazed to at the number of big Dems not donating.
Hmm.. one could make a case that the Democrats are too cozy with the lobbyists. Will there be champagne and lobster? An exchange of gold watches?
With the Republican repeal of IM22, it makes it much easier, doesn’t it?
Give it a rest This is just the annual “fleecing” both parties conduct to raise money from the lobbyists.
I don’t see my old friend Democratic Senator Craig Kennedy in either photo.