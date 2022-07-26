Today on Twitter Democrat candidate Brian Bengs, who isn’t going to beat US Senator John Thune, is patting himself on the back because he now has Scott Heidepreim’s endorsement.
I'm proud to have the endorsement of former State Senate Minority Leader Scott Heidepriem! Scott has put people over politics when serving in Pierre to improve the lives of South Dakotans. I'm running to be your Senator to do that same thing: represent the people, not the party. pic.twitter.com/9AyqDTmWF5
— Brian Bengs for U.S. Senate (@BrianBengs) July 25, 2022
Who would have thought a Democrat politician would endorse a Democrat politician? What’s next, a graphic letting everyone know that Susan Wismer has endorsed him?
I think the time to build credibility among one’s own party passed with the primary.
5 thoughts on “Democrat politician endorses Democrat politician. Next up, dog bites man.”
who and who?
I’m sure Thune will win if the ballot boxes are .. well, whatever.
Do what you want.
Until we hand count everything and mitigate social engineering, NLP, and outright brainwashing before the elections, it is what it is .. corrupt and untrustworthy stolen monarchy.
We have the proof, now, and it’s time to get to work.
#homeschool
I wonder if Republican politicians (e.g., Trump have ever endorsed Republican candidates??)
Do you have similar comments for them??
A sitting president endorsing a candidate is actually newsworthy, versus an unsuccessful candidate from more than a decade ago (2010).
Scott H endorses. Yawn.