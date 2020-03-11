Democrat Sioux Falls City Council candidate Julian Beaudion trying to tie himself to Alex Jensen. And not Theresa Stehly.

So Sioux Falls City Council candidate and Democrat Julian Beaudion has posted a campaign video today, where he’s doing his best to attempt to give the impression of ties to a couple of notable Sioux Falls Republicans; specifically US Senator John Thune, and former State Representative and current At-Large City Council Candidate Alex Jensen:

Jensen appears to have been filmed by Beaudion’s people without having the benefit of actually being told that he was being filmed for use in a Beaudion campaign commercial. From what I am told, that appears to be the case. If it had been mentioned to Jensen that they were filming, it’s likely that they would have had more than footage of the back of his head from across the room.

I’m not sure what it says about a candidate who is filming people for use in a campaign video, and naming them in their video, if they aren’t telling them they’re being interviewed for the purpose of a campaign video. At the very least, it’s common courtesy.

But one thing that’s really evident – As he did with Senator Thune, Beaudion is doing his best to be seen with Alex Jensen, who is running on a campaign of being positive.

And you can’t help but notice that you don’t see Beaudion trying to be anywhere near the person that Jensen is running against, Councilwoman Theresa Stehly.