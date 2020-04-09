Democrat Sioux Falls City Councilman comment cited as attacking possible coronavirus treatment

This post has been making the rounds on facebook, criticizing Sioux Falls City Councilman Patrick Starr for allegedly making on-line comments ridiculing what is being cited as a possible treatment for the coronavirus:
Always good to see elected officials open to new ideas.
Him eating two tablespoons of horseshit each day explains a lot though!
Since he is full of SH*t
Not the most brilliant thing to say; it makes him look very foolish, but then look at the party with which he is associated.
Pat Starr elevated to states highest ranking Democrat ?
Is it making the rounds or did just Jeff Harding post it out to his apparently conspiracy-prone group of followers?