Democrat Sioux Falls City Councilman comment cited as attacking possible coronavirus treatment

Posted on by 4 Comments ↓

This post has been making the rounds on facebook, criticizing Sioux Falls City Councilman Patrick Starr for allegedly making on-line comments ridiculing what is being cited as a possible treatment for the coronavirus:

Always good to see elected officials open to new ideas.

4 Replies to “Democrat Sioux Falls City Councilman comment cited as attacking possible coronavirus treatment”

  2. Anonymous

    Not the most brilliant thing to say; it makes him look very foolish, but then look at the party with which he is associated.

    Reply
  4. Anonymous

    Is it making the rounds or did just Jeff Harding post it out to his apparently conspiracy-prone group of followers?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.