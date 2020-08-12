Democrat State Rep. Saba sued for not paying his Congressional Campaign Bill.. what Congressional campaign?

This is an interesting story out of the Argus this evening as a lawsuit has apparently been brought against Democrat State Representative Michael Saba for not paying a big campaign bill.

And even more interesting, it’s for a Congressional Campaign that no one knew about. Including the Federal Elections Commission:

Jaedon Kroger, a South Dakotan whose address is listed in Kansas City, filed suit against Saba in May for $12,000 for his work on Saba’s campaign. Saba is arguing that he doesn’t owe Kroger pay because they never reached an agreement on Kroger’s services and didn’t have a contract. and… Saba didn’t file a statement of organization creating a congressional campaign committee with the Federal Elections Committee, although he has a U.S. Senate campaign committee in North Dakota from 1980. He filed a petition to run for re-election to the South Dakota House on March 25. He filed a statement of organization for his legislative campaign committee, Vote Saba, on May 14. The following day, he filed a pre-primary fundraising report with the state Secretary of State’s Office showing $2,000 in campaign contributions and no expenditures.

Read the entire story here.

So Saba was going to run for Congress, allegedly hired this kid for months, raised $1300 for the effort, and didn’t bother to file anything with the Federal Elections Commission. (Never mind the fact he’s trying to outflank the kid by taking it from small claims to circuit court).

As he ran for US Senate in North Dakota in 1980, he’s not unfamiliar with filing federal paperwork. The question is whether he should have this year.

I’m sure this isn’t the last we’re going to hear about this.